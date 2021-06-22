Today in History

For evidence of “the left’s propensity to vilify” the right, you “could hardly do better” than Obama aide Ben Rhodes’ new book, “After the Fall,” snarks Trump official Peter Berkowitz at The Washington Free Beacon. The work proves Rhodes is “an imperious partisan ideologue” uninterested in the views of “a substantial portion of his fellow citizens,” as he preposterously rejects “the possibility that progressive overreach” contributed to President Donald Trump’s election and blames “racism” for opposition to President Barack Obama’s policies. Rhodes seems to count on readers who “know nothing.” And his rage only corroborates the view that progressive elites “foment acrimony” and “sow disorder.”