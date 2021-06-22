Cancel
Providence, RI

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Pawtucket Times
 16 days ago

Today is Tuesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2021. There are 192 days left in the year. On June 22, 1970, President Richard Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18. On this date:. In 1611, English explorer...

www.pawtuckettimes.com
