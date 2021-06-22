Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

“Holy Grail” Holden Torana to Fetch $1 Million at Auction

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ultra-rare piece of Australian muscle car history is set to go under the hammer this weekend, with a 1977 Torana A9X to be auctioned off through Lloyds Auctions. One of only 33 ever built, the iconic Aussie vehicle has just 475km on the clock, a figure that has dumbfounded automotive experts. With such a pristine example up for grabs, the initial speculation suggests the 1977 Torana could fetch a pretty penny, well above seven figures.

manofmany.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction House#Fetch#Australian#Lloyds Auctions#Aussie#General Motors Parts#Holden Racing Team#Holdens#Vf Series#Elizabeth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Cars
News Break
Auctions
Related
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

Aston Martin DB5 stored since 1980 wedding emerges for Monaco auction

Imagine it’s 1980 and you’ve just used your 1965 Aston Martin DB5 for the drive away from your wedding ceremony. What do you do next with such a car?. In this case, the owner – the second person to own this Bondmobile in Silver Birch Metallic paint – put the car in the garage, where it has remained for decades.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Robb Report

This Trio of Ultra Rare Royal Oak Watches Could Fetch Close to $600,000 at Auction

Antiquorum just announced plans to sell three rare Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watches will be up for sale during its Monaco auction in July. If you’re not planning a trip. In anticipation of the Royal Oaks’ 50th anniversary, the auction house’s “Important Modern & Vintage Timepieces” event will offer three grail-worthy examples of the highly coveted reference. Collectors will be invited to view and place bids on the trio which includes two perpetual calendar models and one “unmarked“ steel version with a black tapisserie dial. Estimates for the models ranges from €80,000 to €200,000. If all three sell for their high estimates, the sales could total $597,000 at current exchange.
MotorsportsCarscoops

1986 Indy 500 Winner Driven By Bobby Rahal Could Fetch $2 Million

The March 86C that was driven to victory at the Indy 500 in 1986 by Bobby Rahal is heading to auction in mid-August. It’s not very often that an open-wheeled race car with the pedigree of this 86C comes up for auction and we have no doubt that collectors will be clamoring to get their hands on it. The car will be sold by Gooding & Company and is expected to sell for between $1.5 million and $2 million.
Carsbeincrypto.com

Barrett-Jackson Set to Auction off Four NFTs of Rare VIN 001 Cars

Arizona-based automotive auction house Barrett-Jackson will auction off four rare car non-fungible tokens (NFTs) celebrating the sales of VIN 001 cars for charity. American collector car auction company Barrett-Jackson is breaking into the NFT game with a new auction of digital collectibles. The collection up for auction consists of four NFTs for cars Barrett-Jackson sold at a charity auction in March.
manofmany.com

Bussink’s GT R Speedster has 850HP of Hand-Made Muscle

For the past 25 years, Ronald A. Bussink has been a leading designer of giant Ferris Wheels. Over the course of his career to date, Bussink has designed, built, and delivered over 60 giant observation wheels, including the Roue de Paris in France. Bussink’s wheels have been installed in Australia, Canada, France, Malaysia, the UK, the US, and many other locations. Now the Ferris wheel tycoon is trying his hand at a different kind of design—automobile. The Bussink GT R Speedlegend from Mercedes-AMG has the designer rising to new heights.
CarsCarscoops

Dodge Demon With Delivery Mileage Still Has The Plastic Protectors On Its Seats

When Dodge came out with the Challenger SRT Demon back in 2017, it totally changed the performance car game, at least in terms of straight-line performance. Unsurprisingly, some people realized that this limited-production drag car for the road would soon become an appreciating asset, so they decided to capitalize on that by locking them away in garages instead of taking them to the road – or, even better, the drag strip.
Carsgmauthority.com

Six Like-New 1993 Chevy Camaro Pace Cars Head To Auction

In 1993, the Chevy Camaro had a complete redesign, marking its fourth generation. Along with that, it was invited to pace the Indianapolis 500 race for the fourth time in the model’s history. Chevy offered the B5A Indianapolis Pace Car Replica package for a ridiculously low $995. According to the Camaro White Book, only 633 copies left the factory so equipped.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

LS6-Powered 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS Is The King Of Muscle Cars

Mag Auctions is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS 454 Vs 1965 Pontiac GTO

Many consider the Pontiac GTO to be the first muscle car, meaning it has a special place in their heart. However, the Chevelle is well-loved by many of the same people, making a drag race between a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 and a 1965 Pontiac GTO so interesting. Choosing which one will be victorious might seem like quite the task, so let’s look at the two cars more closely before watching the race.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Beautifully Restored 1970 Oldsmobile 442 For Sale: Video

Introduced in April of 1964, the 442 was the big engine option package for the Oldsmobile Cutlass. The package was the response to the wildly successful Pontiac GTO. The Oldsmobile 442’s moniker stood for a four-barrel carb, four-speed manual transmission, and dual exhaust. The B09 Police Apprehender Pursuit package could be had on any body style except station wagons. It boasted another twenty horsepower, a hotter cam, upgraded suspension, redline tires on six-inch-wide wheels, fender badges and more. The 442 remained an option package until 1968, when it became a stand-alone model in the Oldsmobile line.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Most Dramatic Barn Find Stories On Motorious

Barn find cars always come with some baggage. Barn find car stories are never dull. The idea of someone discovering a forgotten car is full of horror and intrigue. Here's a look at some of the most sensational stories of barn finds on Motorious. Rare 1969 Trans Am 400 Barn...
Buying CarsHot Rod

Cheap Project Cars Under $5,000

Your next hot rod awaits. Which one would you choose?. As the years unfold before our very eyes, it's easy to forget how long ago those automotive memories of youth really are. Remember when just a few hundys would buy a running muscle car that only needed a few tweaks to get back into solid fighting shape? Those days are long gone, and the project cars we craved are getting older, pricier, rarer, and more disheveled. Before long, many project cars will be unrealistic and unobtainable to all but a few folks with stacks of spare cash. How long are you willing to wait to claw back a scrap of your youth?
Home & GardenPosted by
Motorious

1969 Ford Shelby Mustang GT 500 Wants You To Bring It Home

1969 was an incredible year for the American muscle/pony car era, with such legends as the Charger, Challenger, Camaro, and, of course, the Ford Mustang being produced at this time. This rise in quality gifted the American automotive community multiple culminations of virtually every technological innovation of the 1960s. Of course, the front runner of this venture was the famous Ford Mustang. With incredible styling to a little help from one of America’s most notable car enthusiasts, Carroll Shelby. Without a shadow of a doubt, the Mustang made 1969 a record-breaking year for both power and sensational styling cues.
Video GamesKotaku

Ultra-Rare Zelda Cart Fetching 6 Digits Before Auction Even Begins

A super-rare version of The Legend of Zelda for the Nintendo Entertainment System is getting a lot of attention at Heritage Auctions, where pre-bidding has seen the 1987 NES cartridge surpass $100,000 before the auction’s official July 9 start date. While the listing is dripping with Heritage Auctions’ usual bid-coaxing...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Sotheby's Auctioning Rare Diamond Worth $15 Million, Cryptocurrencies Accepted

Sotheby’s, the world’s largest auction house, is auctioning a rare, 101.38-carat flawless diamond estimated to be worth $15 million, and cryptocurrencies are accepted. Sotheby’s announced Monday that it is auctioning a rare, pear-shaped diamond on July 9 in Hong Kong that can be purchased with cryptocurrency. Established in 1744, Sotheby’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy