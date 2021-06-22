“Holy Grail” Holden Torana to Fetch $1 Million at Auction
An ultra-rare piece of Australian muscle car history is set to go under the hammer this weekend, with a 1977 Torana A9X to be auctioned off through Lloyds Auctions. One of only 33 ever built, the iconic Aussie vehicle has just 475km on the clock, a figure that has dumbfounded automotive experts. With such a pristine example up for grabs, the initial speculation suggests the 1977 Torana could fetch a pretty penny, well above seven figures.