Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

$7.8 Million Patek Phillipe Silk Road Watch Claims World Record

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily heirlooms often have interesting stories behind them. The story behind the extremely rare Patek Philippe may not seem that interesting, despite the watch going for $7.8 million in a recent auction. “In 1956, Mr. A.G., an entrepreneur, originally from Bologna, bought the present timepiece from an official Patek Philippe retailer in Italy,” says a note from the family of the original owner. “The watch belonged to the original owner until 1978. When he passed away, the watch was passed down to his only son. In 2018, the watch was passed down to the grandchildren of the original owner. Today, the grandchildren are offering the present timepiece.”

manofmany.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction House#The Silk Road#Bologna#Eurasian#Swiss#Grails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Advocacyluxurylaunches.com

From the stunning F.P. Journe automaton to the exquisitely crafted Patek Philippe desk clock, here are 9 truly exciting timepieces from Only Watch 2021

Only Watch, the celebrated biennial charity auction, has announced the itinerary for its 9th edition, along with revealing the list of participants. It’s bigger than ever, with 54 of the world’s top watchmakers participating in supporting the cause. The Only Watch charity auction was started 16 years ago to benefit research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It was set up by the former managing director of the Monaco Yacht Show, Luc Pettavino, whose late son suffered from the disease. Over the last eight editions, the charity auction has managed to raise close to $83 million, making it one of the biggest events of its kind in the watch industry. As is tradition, the collection of one-off timepieces created by these watch brands will begin a world tour in the weeks preceding the auction. We have picked nine of the most desirable bespoke watches that will go under the hammer at the Only Watch 2021 auction scheduled for 6 November in Geneva.
CharitiesPosted by
Forbes

Only Watch Charity Auction Dates Set, 53 Unique Watches Unveiled

It happens once every other year in the watch industry: the largest charity auction event for timepieces known as Only Watch. This year, on November 6, 2021, the event takes place in Geneva, with 54 brands collaborating by creating a unique piece to be auctioned by Christie’s. The event takes place under the patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II and all proceeds go to benefitting research on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
ApparelPosted by
Forbes

Jacob & Co. Unveils $600,000 Alec Monopoly Collaboration Watch

Recently, Jacob & Co. announced a partnership with graffiti artist Alec Monopoly. Monopoly previously had a partnership with TAG Heuer, so he is no stranger to the watch world. This first collaborative effort with Jacob & Co. is the fruit of great co-mingling, with the result being a highly colorful art piece based on Jacob & Co.’s famed Astronomia three-dimensional watches. The Astronomia Alec Monopoly watch, with four-arm vertical movement and complications, features tiny characters found in Monopoly’s work.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Audemars Piguet Launches First-Ever Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon

Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet is back with another limited edition piece, this time a new rendition of its Royal Oak Offshore collection. Limited to just 100 pieces, the latest self-winding wrist piece combines the flying tourbillon with flyback chronograph in a brand new 43mm case diameter. Though the design is paving the way for a new generation of redesigned Royal Oak Offshores, the watch still maintains many traditional aspects of the original watch. The case itself promises optimum ergonomics, while the aesthetic keeps its muscular architect.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Audemars Piguet Debuts Royal Oak Women Novelties Collection

Audemars Piguet has introduced a series of new watches as a part of its Women Novelties collection. Included in the assortment are six iterations of the brand-favorite Royal Oak, delivered across various color executions and metal configurations. First to grab our attention, we find the Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel...
Apparelluxurylaunches.com

Audemars Piguet unveils a series of glamorous, statement sports watch for the ladies.

That Audemars Piguet is on a roll is no secret. They got the world waiting for their collections with bated breath and hefty wallets, first for the hot bespoke Batman pocket, followed by the “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon limited edition. After a glorious Marvel superhero partnership for the men, the Maison is back to bring together Haute Couture and Haute Horlogerie both in the timepieces for the summer drop and the visuals captured by high fashion photographer Harley Weir. The stunning and statement-making female collection in a variety of mixed colors, savoir-faire, and style. Breaking from the sleek aesthetics of black ceramics to open their arms (and wrists) to the shimmering sparkle of Frosted Gold encrusted with the vivid hues of multicolored gemstones are these multifaceted mechanical pieces:
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
InsideHook

Jaeger LeCoultre Celebrates 90 Years of the Reverso With Intricate Caseback Art

While Jaeger LeCoultre often utilizes their famed Reverso range to flex their horological chops by fitting breathtakingly complicated movements into the iconic and extremely thin pivoting case, the original Reverso design was a bit more utilitarian. That is, if the word utilitarian can ever truly apply to the polo-playing British military officers the watch was originally designed for. They wanted a handsome Swiss timepiece that could also be protected from the strike of a wayward mallet, hence the reversible case, which allows it to be worn with the dial pressed up against the wrist, leaving the caseback exposed.
Retailmanofmany.com

MR PORTER’s Small World Campaign is Boutique Luxury at its Finest

Luxury retailer MR PORTER has just launched Small World, a curated selection of global brands that shines a light on regional communities and responsibly-made products. The campaign showcases 33 brands in total, with each one being unique and special by way of their provenance, craftsmanship, support of local artisans, or use of recycled and low-impact materials.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Demurely Diminutive Timepieces

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 34 black ceramic watch is a demure accessory for timepiece enthusiasts seeking out a distinctly more compact alternative to the other oversizes styles on the market. The timepiece measures in at 34mm and features a signature octagonal case that's crafted from black ceramic to help...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

UNIMATIC and HODINKEE Collaborate For Tool Watch Collection

HODINKEE and UNIMATIC are about to drop a trio of collaborative tool watches capable of taking on land, sea or air. The UNIMATIC x HODINKEE H Series Limited Edition Collection includes a field watch, diver and the Italian watch brand’s first-ever GMT. UNIMATIC has also sourced all three movements from Sellita, making these the first watches from the brand to use Swiss movements, while HODINKEE brings its own signature cool grey shade to each piece.
Beauty & Fashionhiconsumption.com

Hands-On: NOMOS Glashütte Club Campus Watches

Starting a mechanical watch collection can be an intimidating process. The watch industry is vast, with a fascinating history and dozens of prestigious brands offering tempting watches at eye-popping prices. But starting a collection of mechanical watches doesn’t have to be scary, hard, or super expensive. In fact, it can be downright fun. Especially if you’re kicking off your hobby with a Club Campus from German watchmaker NOMOS Glashütte.
Agriculturekuvo.org

The Jazz River—Musical Travels Along the Silk Road

For a thousand years, beginning in 100 BC, travelers across “the Silk Road” exchanged goods and merchandise, jewels, food, animals, and yes. even slaves. But also, they shared knowledge and information in the form of science, medicine, agriculture, and religions; from China, across Central Asia, down to India, across the Middle East and into Mediterranean Europe.
Retailmanofmany.com

Inside the $225 Million New York City Penthouse Currently Up For Grabs

In baller real estate news, Saudi retail billionaire Fawaz Al Hokair is looking to sell his 432 Park Avenue penthouse. Several sources close to the situation have indicated the New York City luxury condominium is set to be priced at a staggering AUD$225.92 million. You’ll also love:. The 8,225-square-foot space...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Young Thug Gives Gunna Three AP Royal Oak Watches as Get-Well-Soon Gifts

About a month after his 28th birthday celebration, Gunna has been hospitalized with an unknown condition. He recently received a visit from Young Thug bearing get-well-soon gifts. According to a video posted by the “His & Hers” rapper, Young Thug handed him three new Audemars Piguet watches and one Cartier...
Electronicsmanofmany.com

$6,590 Saint Laurent Rive Droite x Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge Goes Full Circle

Venturing deeper into the music market, Saint Laurent have released a limited edition Beosound Edge speaker with Danish luxury audio brand, Bang & Olufsen. This cutting edge sound system was curated by Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, designed to represent an amusing and chic version of the French fashion label’s universe.
hiconsumption.com

Roger Dubuis & Pirelli Link Up For A Driver’s Watch Made With Genuine Tire Rubber

Swiss luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis is no stranger to motorsports, as the brand sponsors Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse division in their racing exploits. Italian performance tire-maker Pirelli also knows a thing or two about automobile racing, naturally. And for the latest collaboration between the two brands, Roger Dubuis and Pirelli looked at the unsung heroes of motorsports — the pit crew — to create one innovative luxury watch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy