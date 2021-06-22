$7.8 Million Patek Phillipe Silk Road Watch Claims World Record

Only Watch, the celebrated biennial charity auction, has announced the itinerary for its 9th edition, along with revealing the list of participants. It’s bigger than ever, with 54 of the world’s top watchmakers participating in supporting the cause. The Only Watch charity auction was started 16 years ago to benefit research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It was set up by the former managing director of the Monaco Yacht Show, Luc Pettavino, whose late son suffered from the disease. Over the last eight editions, the charity auction has managed to raise close to $83 million, making it one of the biggest events of its kind in the watch industry. As is tradition, the collection of one-off timepieces created by these watch brands will begin a world tour in the weeks preceding the auction. We have picked nine of the most desirable bespoke watches that will go under the hammer at the Only Watch 2021 auction scheduled for 6 November in Geneva.