The Oral-B iO Series 9 is a pleasure to use, quietly gliding across each tooth to remove tough plaque, and offering genuinely useful real-time feedback to help ensure you do as thorough a job as possible. You'll get the most out of this brush if you use Oral-B's companion app to monitor how you're cleaning each surface, but the brush itself gives you plenty of guidance if you don't have time to check your phone. This all comes at a cost, and the iO Series 9 is one of the priciest electric toothbrushes around. It has dropped in price substantially since launch though, and can help you develop better habits and technique that should serve you well for years to come.