GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1% on USDA crop condition report

Agriculture Online
 17 days ago

CANBERRA, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped 1% on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of crops below market expectations, stoking concerns about global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 1% at $6.71 a...

www.agriculture.com
