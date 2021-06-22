Cancel
Business

Dollar catches breath as traders await Powell testimony

By Reuters
CNBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar index was steady at 91.915 after a loss of about 0.5% on Monday. In the medium term, investors will be keenly focused on the U.S. labor market as its performance is likely to have an influence on the Fed's attitude. In the nearer future, all eyes are on Powell who appears before Congress from 1800 GMT.

www.cnbc.com
