OMAHA — NC State is living a nightmare as Vanderbilt and Mississippi State prepare to play the CWS Championship Series beginning on Monday night. The last 48 hours have been a tumultuous time for college baseball, to say the least. NC State’s incredible run came to end, and there’s little doubt the Pack would’ve had a strong chance to win the program’s first national title. However, as the college baseball world knows by now, their season ended after several players contracted COVID-19, and subsequent contact tracing declared their Saturday game against Vanderbilt a ‘no contest’.