State Rep. Andrew Sorrell Announces State Auditor Campaign

By Caroline Beck, Alabama Daily News
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 16 days ago
State Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, formally announced his campaign for state auditor Monday, saying he wants to bring more responsibilities to the role. “The auditor’s position has been stripped of duties and responsibilities over the last 100 years and I think that’s a shame,” Sorrell said. “I could help rebuild that position a little bit because there’s people out there saying, hey we need to get rid of this position, it doesn’t do enough. I’m saying, no we don’t need to get rid of it, we need to give it some responsibilities.”

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

