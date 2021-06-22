Cancel
Bitcoin drops as China further cracks down on bitcoin trading and mining

By Duncan Riley
siliconangle.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of bitcoin dropped in trading today on news that the Communist Party of China has further cracked down on the trading of bitcoin and bitcoin mining. The People’s Bank of China said today that the country’s major financial institutions must stop facilitating virtual-currency transactions. The PBOC is China’s central bank responsible for carrying out monetary policy and regulation of financial institutions in mainland China.

siliconangle.com
