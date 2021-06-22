Bitcoin drops as China further cracks down on bitcoin trading and mining

A crackdown by the Chinese government on companies that choose to go public in the U.S. may put the initial public offerings of dozens of Chinese companies at risk. The suggestion, according to Bloomberg, comes after the Cyberspace Administration of China banned the Didi Chuxing app from app stores in mainland China. Didi Global Inc. was listed on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30 in the biggest float of a Chinese company since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in 2014 and the Chinese Communist Party did not approve.