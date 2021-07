The South Korean government is in talks with Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) about manufacturing their COVID-19 vaccines in the country, according to a Reuters report. The world faces a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses, and South Korea has the ambition of becoming a vaccine manufacturing hub. To address the supply shortages and bolster its vaccine manufacturing plans, South Korea is ready to help Moderna, Pfizer, and others produce as many as a billion doses locally.