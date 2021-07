The working from home concept that became a norm across the globe amid. is going to stay for a longer time than earlier anticipated. Research shows that India will have the largest number of workers working remotely. As per study by Gartner, one third of the workforce are expected to work remotely by the year 2022. It shows that by this year's end, 51% of all the employees are estimated to be working remotely. Earlier in 2019, this number stood at 27%. The report also highlights that remote workers will account for as much as 32% of the total globally by the end of this year, which is an increase of 17% from that in 2019.