5 Facts to Know for Mal de Debarquement Syndrome Awareness Month

As the heat rolls in and we spend more days at the pool and beaches trying to cool off, there are a number of people who live with a debilitating illness that leaves them constantly out to sea. June is Mal de Debarquement Awareness Month and an opportunity to raise awareness of how this syndrome impacts those who have received this diagnosis and those who care for and love them. Here are five facts I’ve learned since my MdDS diagnosis six years ago.

