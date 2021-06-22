Cancel
Dunleavy distributes CARES Act funds for public safety

By Suzanne Downing
Gov. Mike Dunleavy distributed federal and state funds prioritizing Alaskans’ public safety as the 2021 fiscal year nears closure.

Some $2.4 million in state general funds and previously authorized federal CARES Act funds, the funds are going to combat domestic violence response and care, provide policing, and more resources for courts. The funds will be distributed to state agencies and non-profit organizations at the governor’s direction.

“The lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic showed both the depth of Alaskans’ need for support, and the degree of need Alaska’s public servants have for resources to meet the extraordinary measures their call of duty places upon them,” said Gov. Dunleavy. “In order to meet the challenges our geography and remoteness present, made even more real in the last year, investments in our safety netting like these will make it possible for Alaskans to get help when they need it most.”

The $2.4 million in public safety investments include:

  • $1 million in grants to victim service providers combating domestic violence and sexual assault that contended with added costs of complying with COVID-19 safety protocols.
  • $400,000 for software addressing the Alaska Court System’s cyber security needs and responding to ongoing cyber security attacks.
  • $440,000 for de-escalation training customized for Probation Officers tasked with sexual assault and domestic violence offenders.
  • $350,000 for the Departments of Public Safety and Corrections’ Officer Wellness and Resiliency Mobile Applications.
  • $230,000 for the Department of Law’s costs managing Covid-19 conditions.

As the 2021 fiscal year nears an end, the Dunleavy Administration said it will announce further distribution decisions affecting other important segments of Alaska.

