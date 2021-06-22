Mall owner sells Office Max property for $1.1 million

The OfficeMax building in Ashtabula Township has been sold. WARREN DILLAWAY | Star Beacon

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Office Max property has been sold for $1.1 million, according to the Ashtabula County Auditor’s website.

Rhino Holdings Ashtabula LLC, a for-profit corporation in Brooklyn, N.Y., purchased 3.3 acres at 3315 N. Ridge E. (Route 20) on June 9, from Ashtabula Mall Realty Holding LLC, records show, Auditor David Thomas said.

The buyer, Rhino Holdings Ashtabula LLC, was formed on May 17, 2021, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

“It looks like Rhino Holdings was created specifically for this purchase,” Thomas said.

The seller, Mike Kohan, who bought Ashtabula Towne Square Mall for $10.2 million in February 2020, is the man behind Ashtabula Mall Realty. When Kohan bought the mall property last year, it came with many buildings such as Tractor Supply, Bob Evans, Office Max and the outlying commercial property, Thomas said.

Since that time, Kohan first sold the Bob Evans parcel for $625,000 real property to Bob Evans and then from Bob Evans to North Ridge Ashtabula LLC for $1.5 million on April 5, 2021, according to auditor’s website.

“It’s the same thing, it appears to be a holding company created right before the sale,” Thomas said.

In 2020, Kohan also sold the Applebee’s property for $624,000 to Applebee’s management corporation, and the Burger King parcel for $624,000 to Burger King’s management corporation, according to auditor’s website. Both restaurants were previously renting the buildings.

“This is concerning because they are taking all of the value out of the original mall property,” Thomas said. “If they are putting the cash into the mall that’s great, if they are moving it to other businesses and not investing into the mall itself, it’s not good for the future.”

Kohan is also late on his 2021 taxes. He currently owes $112,000 to $53,000 from the first half of 2021 and a $5,311 penalty for non-first half payment. Second half is $53,000 due July 21, according to the auditor’s website.