Energy Industry

Brent rises above $75 a barrel on strong demand outlook

By Ahmad Ghaddar
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil prices steadied on Tuesday after Brent rose above $75 a barrel for the first time since April 2019, with prices underpinned by a strong demand outlook and as OPEC+ begins discussions on raising oil production.

Brent crude futures gained 6 cents to $74.96 a barrel by 1352 GMT after hitting a session high of $75.30 a barrel, the strongest since April 25, 2019.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $73.68 a barrel, up 2 cents.

OPEC+ is discussing a gradual increase to oil output from August, but no decision has been taken on the exact volumes, an OPEC+ source said on Tuesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, collectively known as OPEC+, is already returning 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market from May through July as part of a plan to unwind last year’s record output curbs gradually as pandemic-hit demand recovers.

The group meets next on July 1.

Both benchmarks have risen for the past four weeks in response to the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations and an expected pick-up in summer travel.

“[Because] of tight physical markets and healthy demand perceptions, the risk remains skewed to the upside,” oil brokerage PVM said.

BofA Global Research raised its Brent crude price forecasts for this year and next, saying that tighter oil supply and recovering demand could push oil briefly to $100 a barrel in 2022.

BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney on Tuesday told Reuters that there was “a very strong possibility” high price levels would be sustained over the coming years, “and if they do, it’s very good for our strategy”.

Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal took a pause on Sunday after hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi won the country’s presidential election.

Raisi on Monday backed talks between Iran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal but flatly rejected meeting U.S. President Joe Biden, even if Washington removed all sanctions.

U.S. crude stocks were expected to have dropped for a fifth consecutive week last week, with distillate and gasoline stocks both rising, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

