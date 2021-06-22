Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Why Even With Vaccines, Covid Will Always Be With Us

By Jason Gale
Washington Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road to ending the Covid-19 health crisis is long and paved with uncertainty. Many countries are counting on vaccines to build sufficient immunity in their populations so that SARS-CoV-2 isn’t able to find susceptible people to infect, causing transmission of the coronavirus to slow and eventually stop. But even with the rollout of highly effective vaccines, immunization coverage may not reach that level -- the so-called herd immunity threshold -- anytime soon. Researchers warn that the virus is apt to be circulating among us forever, although it’s likely to become a less potent foe.

