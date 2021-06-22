Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Gillespie by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blanco; Gillespie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BLANCO AND EAST CENTRAL GILLESPIE COUNTIES At 1138 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Round Mountain, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Round Mountain, Johnson City, Stonewall, Rocky Creek, Hye, Blowout, Sandy, LBJ State Park and LBJ National Historical Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov