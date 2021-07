It is well known that our early years can go on to shape much of our adult lives, for better or worse. Many of us, who are fortunate enough, spend them sipping juice boxes and jumping rope with our friends, perhaps reciting nursery rhymes or learning our ABCs. Not so many of us spend them chilling in the ocean, before being buried in an avalanche of sediment. This was the case for thousands of young vertebrates and other rare, soft-bodied organisms being cared for in a paleonursery some 500 million years ago. Childcare has certainly changed a little in the last half an eon.