Ari Aster’s ‘Midsommar’ Follow-Up ‘Disappointment Blvd’ Adds Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and More

By Marisa Mirabal
imdb.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter/director Ari Aster is tackling another heartfelt romantic comedy for his third feature. Just kidding. Aster has quickly become the arthouse king of horror with Hereditary and Midsommar, both of which utilized his visually unique storytelling methods circled around trauma and grief. He is now set to write and direct Disappointment Blvd starring Joaquin Phoenix, and Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, […]

