Superhero Bits: David Harbour Has Bad Dad Jokes for ‘Black Widow,’ No Plans for Marvel TV Shows on Blu-Ray & More

By Ethan Anderton
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.) In this edition of Superhero Bits: Josh […]

David Harbour
Black Widow’s David Harbour Had The Geekiest Reaction To Seeing Himself In The Red Guardian Suit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While Marvel Studios’ Black Widow finally puts the focus on Scarlett Johannson’s Natasha Romanoff, the film will also introduce some new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the biggest (both figuratively and literally) among them is David Harbour’s imposing Alexei Shostakov a.k.a. Red Guardian. The role not only allowed Harbour the opportunity to play yet another eclectic character, who wears a pretty cool outfit. Now, the Stranger Things star is opening up about his geeky reaction to seeing himself in costume for the first time.
The New Marvel Series Are Not Coming To Blu-Ray

At this moment, Disney nor Marvel Studios plan to release the shows on Blu-Ray. When you think about it, it does make sense. If the shows stay on Disney Plus it makes the platform more in demand for the content. On the other hand, some like to collect these shows...
Marvel's Black Widow Review

Styled like an espionage thriller, Black Widow digs into Natasha Romanoff's mysterious past as a trained assassin - opening up about her "family" and introducing an inventive villain in Taskmaster. But while the film is plied with eye-catching action sequences, it struggles to strike a balance between action and family drama and reinforces some of Marvel's tired tropes of women superheroes. Black Widow launches simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.
Marvel boss teases that we could see more Black Widow

Black Widow is finally out on the big screen and through Disney Plus Premium Access this week, and while many of us are seeing the movie as a fitting conclusion to the character there could be more to come. This is according to Kevin Feige who was interviewed by Entertainment...
‘Black Widow’ Review: A Superhero Movie That’s Grittier, More Layered With Feeling, Than You Expect

It’s always been telling that Batman, one of the only superheroes not graced with superpowers, may be the most popular superhero. Masses of comic-book fans identify with his humanity, imagining that they could be him (though he does, of course, have all those toys to make up for his lack of steel muscles, etc.). Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow, draws from the same basic well of appeal. She was trained as a Russian spy and fights like a whirling dervish, though without special powers — so she too, in theory, could be you. “I doubt the god from space has to take an Ibuprofen after a fight,” snarks a character in “Black Widow,” the new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That Natasha does makes her relatable. But audiences going into “Black Widow” may still wonder what, exactly, they’re going to get to see the title character do. In Scarlett Johansson’s appearances in the MCU thus far, going back to “Iron Man 2,” she’s been a kick-ass fighter in sleek leather with a few signature jackknife moves. I wondered, or maybe feared, that “Black Widow” would be two hours of that.
Best TV shows about superheroes

Our love for superheroes is enduring, with roots spanning back to old mythologies and folk tales. There are countless people of all ages who dive into comic stories of their favorite protagonists, anxious to see how they will process their next threat. A superhero’s story balances our reality alongside a fantastical world that sweeps us away from the ho-hum existence most of us face as we work, sleep, and repeat each day. Like us, superheroes endure loss in their stories through losing loved ones, being rejected by society, or perhaps simply feeling unsure of themselves in a confusing world.
10 minutes with David Harbour, star of 'Black Widow,' 'Stranger Things'

The magic of David Harbour as an actor is his ability to blend toughness and vulnerability, cheekiness and authenticity, physical prowess and an every-man aesthetic. It’s that unusual interplay of assets that made him a star as police chief Jim Hopper on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and now an intriguing new character in the upcoming Marvel film “Black Widow,” out in movie theaters July 9. He plays Alexei Shostakov, a Russian “Captain America” equivalent nicknamed Red Guardian. Most of the film, he is in full middle-aged, paunch form wearing a red and grey suit, a father figure to “Black Widow” Avenger Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and spy Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).
New to Disney+ in July 2021: Marvel's Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, and More

After many delays, July 2021 will see the long-awaited arrival of Marvel's Black Widow on Disney+. While it will also be available in theaters, those who wish to watch it at home can purchase Premiere Access to watch it when it is released on July 9. Jungle Cruise is a another big movie arriving on Disney+ and theaters this month, and will also be available to all subscribers who purchase Premier Access.
Marvel What If…? merchandise shows alternate Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and more

New What If…? merchandise has surfaced online, and it gives another look at alternate versions of familiar Marvel characters. The new Pop Funko is named Doctor Strange Supreme, and from the shadows around the figure's eyes, it seems to be the dark version of Doctor Strange glimpsed in a trailer for the series. The back of the packaging features Peggy Carter as Captain Carter, T'Challa – AKA Black Panther – as Star-Lord, and Gamora, with the title Daughter of Thanos. There's also a giant suit of armor named the HYDRA Stomper. Check out the pictures below.

