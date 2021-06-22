Cancel
Movies

Fantastic Fest is Back to Let Chaos Reign – And You Can Attend In-Person or Virtually

By Marisa Mirabal
imdb.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most beloved film festivals of the year is back in all of its chaos and glory. The Austin-based genre film festival Fantastic Fest has announced its resurgence this fall to entertain fans both in theaters and in their homes, with exciting new virtual components to make films more accessible for all. Rockin’ […]

www.imdb.com
#Fantastic Fest#Film Festivals#Theaters#Films
Movies
