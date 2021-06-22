Fantastic Fest is Back to Let Chaos Reign – And You Can Attend In-Person or Virtually

Learning what inspired various movie monsters throughout the years has been an interesting proposition for a while since it would appear at times that some of the oddest moments and visuals have managed to help create some of the most iconic moments in film history. The Creature from the Black Lagoon is actually a favorite of many horror fans but apart from The Shape of Water and Monster Squad, the creature hasn’t really had a lot of great representations throughout the years. The creature was also featured in Hotel Transylvania, lest I miss another important moment in this character’s history. But the inspiration behind this human/fish hybrid was kind of odd to think about since it came about in a way that a lot of people might not have expected. The director of the original movie, Jack Arnold, actually admitted that the creature’s design came from the Oscar statuette, surprisingly enough. If you’re sitting there wondering how such a thing could happen, you’re not alone, since trying to figure it out is exceedingly simple, but a lot of us are bound to sit and wonder why for a moment.