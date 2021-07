Pleasantville’s softball squad swept Ogden in their final doubleheader of the season, while the baseball team split their doubleheader with the Bulldogs. The Trojans’ softball squad swept Ogden to finish out the regular season, taking game one 18-5 and game two 10-0. Game one had a three-hit, five-RBI night from Amber McKinney, which included a double. Pleasantville also took advantage of eight Bulldog errors. Game two was a shutout performance from freshman Carly Cox inside the circle. Malorie McKinney, Hannah Gibson, and Faith Vanderhart each had two hits and two RBIs on the night. Pleasantville finishes the regular season with a 17-19 record. Coach Jan Haugen states that he has had a bunch of young players step up this season.