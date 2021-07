Allison Mack has written a letter apologizing to all of the NXIVM survivors she recruited into the horrific, exploitative sex cult. In the letter—a court document obtained by Us Weekly submitted ahead of her sentencing on Wednesday—the actress, previously best known for her role on superhero teen show Smallville, writes that she is “so sorry...to those who have been harmed by [her] actions,” adding that her involvement in Keith Raniere’s “nefarious and emotionally abusive” cult is “the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life.”