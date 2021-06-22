I'll Be Gone in the Dark Special Recap: Follow-Up Episode Shows Golden State Killer's Sentencing, Probes Another Potential Serial Attacker

Diddy's latest post is proof that his life wasn't always all about the benjamins. The 51-year-old businessman and musician recently shared a motivational video about becoming successful, but it was the caption of the Instagram post where the mogul actually revealed his true motivation behind changing his life. "One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face," Diddy wrote in the July 6 message. "At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… And Never Settle!" In the accompanying video, the "All About the Benjamins" rapper spoke about...