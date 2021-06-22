Fairfield Inn & Suites proposes hotel in Bethlehem Township
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The first step towards plans for a new hotel on Emrick Boulevard have been approved by the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners. On Monday, commissioners approved, by a 4-0 vote, a resolution granting conditional preliminary land development to Central Penn Equities LLC for the construction of a Fairfield Inn & Suites on the southwest corner of Emrick Boulevard and Cook Drive. Commissioner John Merhottein was absent from the meeting.www.wfmz.com