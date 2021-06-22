Alec Baldwin hits the beach shirtless with his family on Father's Day weekend... as wife Hilaria pays tribute to him with sweet post

He is the adoring father of seven children.

And Alec Baldwin was every inch the hands-on dad as he carried his children's beach toys during a family outing to the shore on Father's Day weekend.

The shirtless actor, 63, was spotted carrying a tub full of the playthings as he trekked across Sag Harbor Beach in the Hamptons.

Looking every inch the doting father, Alec didn't seem to break a sweat lugging the rather heavy container across the beach.

Meanwhile, his wife Hilaria Baldwin fussed over their children.

Her body covered with a blue floral frock, Hilaria looked incredible showing off her legs and hint of cleavage.

With the newest addition in her arms, Hilaria couldn't have looked any happier supervising their youngsters.

The couple, who have been wed since 2012, are parents to six children - Carmen, seven, Rafael, six, Leonardo, four, Romeo, three, Eduardo, who is less than one year old, and Lucia, four months.

Alec also has 25-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

On Sunday, Hilaria gushed about how 'lucky' she and the kids were to have Alec around as she posted a sweet Father's Day tribute in honor her husband.

In the caption of the couple striking a pose before a mirror, Hilaria wrote: 'Happy Father's Day to my tired partner in crime…you know what the kids look like because let's be honest: it's practically their page anyway.

'So here is to the one that started the whole Baldwinito equipo with me-we are so lucky to have you through the good and the hard.'

Indeed, the couple make not just a great team personally but professionally as well.

Earlier this month Hilaria announced they would be teaming up as the hosts of a new podcast, What's One More?

'Something exciting coming soon...no, not that,' said Hilaria, who is a few months removed from a scandal in which she was accused of faking Spanish heritage and accent when she was raised in Boston.

A description on the podcast's page said the pair would 'discuss relationships, marriage, parenting and more to help us listen and learn about each other' in chats 'with friends, specialists, authors and doctors.'

The couple will have 'real conversations about issues that matter... to help inspire positive dialogue in the world.'

