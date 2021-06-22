Jackie 'O' Henderson becomes emotional as she reveals how her $300-per-week Uber Eats habit 'made her a recluse' - as she vows to lose 15kg with Weight Watchers

Jackie 'O' Henderson has opened up about how gaining weight during the Covid-19 pandemic impacted her life.

The KIIS FM radio host, 46, became emotional as she revealed on Channel Seven's Sunrise on Tuesday how stacking on the kilos made her a recluse.

'I got to a point where I wasn't doing anything. I was coming home every day from work, watching TV and setting a bad example for my daughter,' she said.

'I wasn't eating healthy and I was having far too much take-out. I just felt really bad about myself and I got to a point where I stopped socialising completely.'

Jackie then admitted: 'I was more of a recluse... I realised this has to stop and I had to do something where I could start to feel good about myself again.'

Her Sunrise interview comes after she was unveiled as the new ambassador for WW, previously known as Weight Watchers.

She has joined the science-backed program to lose between 10 and 15 kilos, and hopes it will help her feel better about herself.

'I joined WW so that I can feel healthier, be more active, feel good about myself, and fit into my old clothes again,' the radio personality added.

'It's also important to me that I set a good example for my daughter [Kitty] about a healthy lifestyle and approach to eating.'

She hopes that losing weight with WW will help shake off her lingering insecurities, after finding herself 'worrying about ducking to the supermarket and people saying, "Oh, look at Jackie, she's stacked on the weight."'

Jackie has been open about her struggle to lose weight during the Covid pandemic.

Back in November, Jackie said she wanted to get back into shape while interviewing motivational speaker Gary Vee on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

'I did what you said during lockdown and [embraced my weight] but now I'm at the other end and you need to help me lose this weight,' Jackie said.