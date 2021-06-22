Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Can you convince Kyle to join in?' Sunrise's Natalie Barr cheekily asks Jackie O if her radio co-star Sandliands would consider joining her Weight Watchers journey after his battle with the bulge

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

Kyle Sandilands has long struggled with his weight.

And on Tuesday, Sunrise host Natalie Barr asked his co-star Jackie 'O' Henderson if the shock jock would consider joining Weight Watchers after the blonde beauty announced she had signed up to the program.

After Jackie, 46, spoke about her quest to shed 10kg, Natalie quipped: 'Do you think you can convince Kyle to join in?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HjVaf_0abXjID400
'Can you convince Kyle to join in?' Sunrise's Natalie Barr cheekily asked Jackie 'O' Henderson on Tuesday if her radio co-star Kyle Sandliands would consider joining her Weight Watchers journey 

'You know what, he's actually been really health conscious lately as well,' Jackie said.

'But I reckon I could, he's been a bit better than what he usually is but you never know, miracles can happen!' she added with a laugh.

Kyle has often spoken about his battle with the bulge on his KIIS FM show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYRRU_0abXjID400
 Open: Kyle, pictured here on his 50th birthday this month, has often spoken about his battle with the bulge on his KIIS FM show

Earlier this month, the radio star looked noticeably slimmer as he stepped out in his signature all-black outfit while leaving his best mate John Ibrahim's King Cross office.

His slimmed down look came after he revealed last year he had gained 16kg.

Kyle weighed himself, tipping the scales at 146kg.

He explained that this was 16kg heavier than he was the last time he'd weighed himself.

'Yep, I've gone up a bit!' he exclaimed in shock after stepping on the scales.

'I've gone from 130kg to 146kg,' he laughed, before adding: 'I haven't done a s**t yet, mind you.'

'Will that s**t weigh sixteen kilos?' quizzed Jackie.

'It might!' Kyle shot back. 'I've had some photographic worthy s**ts lately.'

He continued: 'Plus I've got jeans on today, boots. A big heavy jumper. Haven't done a s**t, haven't done a p**s. I've eaten some breakfast.

'I've guzzled six lattes this morning. All of that stuff weighs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FK1e7_0abXjID400
Up and down: The radio shock jock weight has fluctuated over the years  

He went on to say that he could 'care less' about the massive weight gain.

Back in 2017, Kyle was warned by a psychic that he was 'going to die of a heart attack' the following year.

While the psychic didn't specify that his death would be weight related, she did warn the radio star to get a calcium score test done on his heart.

A calcium score test measures the calcium in your arteries to determine the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

In 2014, Kyle was also told he'd die soon due to his weight and lifestyle.

Obesity specialist Dr Edward Jackowski told New Idea that Kyle will be dead by the end of the year and was at risk of having a stroke or heart attack.

However, in previous years the radio personality has proudly shed some pounds.

In June 2019, Kyle told Daily Mail Australia that he had dropped 'three belt sizes' in the span of 12 months.

'I'm eating healthy and dropping off weight, but it's a slow process,' he said.

'I've lost three belt sizes and people I haven't seen for ages are surprised when they see me, they all tell me I've lost weight,' he added.

At the time, the Aussie A-lister said he had started exercising and was enjoying the benefits of a healthy meal delivery plan.

He also stopped some of his worst habits, such as drinking 'two litres of Coca-Cola and two litres of milk every day'.

'I was eating s**t before and I'm so stubborn that I never wanted to listen when people told me to get in shape,' he explained.

'I was grossly overweight and it was making me sick. My health is so much better now.'

Jackie was unveiled as the new ambassador for WW earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195W2t_0abXjID400
New gig: Jackie was unveiled as the new ambassador for WW earlier this week 

She spoke candidly about how her weight gain had impacted her life, after she stacked on the kilos during the Covid-19 pandemic and became the 'biggest I have ever been'.

'I stopped wanting to leave the house and was avoiding social outings because I just didn't feel well, motivated or confident anymore,' Jackie said, adding that she would spend up to $300 per week on Uber Eats.

The Masked Singer judge went on to explain how her busy lifestyle and early-morning starts affected her sleeping pattern and energy levels.

Before she knew it, she'd slipped into unhealthy eating habits.

'It can be a challenge to set a good standard for the day when you're up at 4:30am and running out the door – your whole day and eating schedule can be a little bit out of whack from there,' she said.

'I was never cooking for myself, Uber Eats was my best friend. It was expensive and a really unhealthy habit, which made me feel so bad about myself.'

Jackie has joined the science-backed program to lose between 10 and 15 kilos, and hopes it will help her feel better about herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxE0Z_0abXjID400
Candid: She spoke candidly about how her weight gain had impacted her life, after she stacked on the kilos during the Covid-19 pandemic and became the 'biggest I have ever been'
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

200K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Barr
Person
Kyle Sandilands
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Watchers#Lose Weight#Radio#Sunrise#Kiis Fm#King Cross#Daily Mail Australia#Aussie A Lister#Coca Cola#Ww
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Uber
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Ben Fordham's radio ratings continue to slide as 2GB breakfast loses the number-one slot to Kyle and Jackie O for the first time ever

The Kyle and Jackie O Show has dethroned 2GB's Ben Fordham to become Sydney's most popular breakfast radio show across both AM and FM bandwidths. The KIIS FM duo's historic victory - the first time they can claim the No. 1 position in both markets - comes as Fordham's ratings continue to slide after he replaced talkback king Alan Jones as host of 2GB breakfast last year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kyle Sandilands' brutal shot at 2Day FM: Radio star twists the knife into his former employer after being crowned Sydney's No. 1 breakfast host

Kyle Sandilands couldn't resist taking a swipe at his former employer 2Day FM while celebrating his KIIS FM show being named Sydney's No. 1 breakfast program on Tuesday. The fourth radio survey of the year ranked The Kyle and Jackie O Show ahead of 2GB's Ben Fordham, marking its first-ever win across both AM and FM bandwidths.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Channel Nine star Lauren Phillips begs Matt Damon's wife Luciana Barroso not to leave Australia after revealing her surprising friendship with the A-list couple

Channel Nine personality Lauren Phillips has a lot of famous friends. And on Wednesday, the presenter showed off her friendship with Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso. In a photo shared to Instagram, Lauren and Luciano posed together on the beach, arm in arm, while holding wine glasses. 'How lucky are...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Perth twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque get engaged to same man

A pair of identical twins from Australia have become engaged to the same man on a US reality TV show.Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 35, will be marrying 37-year-old electrician Ben Byrnes, who they have both been dating since 2011.The trio, from Perth, became engaged on the latest episode of Extreme Sisters, a series that explored “the most obsessive and inseparable sibling relationships”.Byrnes popped the question during a romantic park picnic with the twins and presented them both with a set of three bands each. The middle ring for both women featured huge round diamonds.Byrnes said the three bands symbolised the...
TV SeriesGrazia

Who Is Love Island's Faye Winter?

We all have our favourite Love Islanders from series past. Who's yours? Ovie? Maura? Amber? Siannise? Whoever it is, prepare to reconsider your personal rankings, as ITV has confirmed the next line-up for the new series of Love Island. Will your current kings and queens of romantic reality TV be dethroned by these new additions? There's only one way to find out. But new entrant Faye Winter will surely be hoping to win over the hearts of those at home while they seek love in the villa.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Australian TikTok star takes her own life aged just 19 after attracting a legion of fans by sharing her life as a fourth-generation farmer - as her poignant final post is revealed

A trailblazing young female farmer who gained global notoriety for her TikTok videos, has tragically ended her own life just days after posting an upbeat clip to her tens of thousands of followers. Caitlyn Loane, 19, was a fourth-generation farmer who garnered legions of admirers by showcasing her life in...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Balistic Beats Says Joseline Hernandez Needs to Meet His Standards + She Claps Back

Joseline Hernandez remains true to herself despite the backlash. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez doesn’t mind being tied up in controversy. In fact, controversy is what made her one of the most memorable people on the cast. Quickly, viewers learned that Joseline was always going to speak her mind. And she didn’t care if that would result in a fistfight. Plus, her complicated history with Stevie J. is one that made the first couple of seasons of the show popular on social media.
TV ShowsPopculture

'RHOC' Cast Shakeup: 3 Stars Leaving, 1 Alum Returning

The Real Housewives of Orange County is shaking things up! Controversial cast member Kelly Dodd will not be returning for the show's 16th season, Bravo confirmed to Variety Tuesday, nor will Braunwyn Windham-Burke after two seasons and Elizabeth Vargas after one. Returning for her orange will be former cast member Heather Dubrow, who was a fan-favorite from Season 7 to 11 before her exit.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Too Large’ Star Jennifer Passes Away After Intense Weight Struggles

Too Large on TLC brought Jennifer to the show by TLC for discovery +. The show seems similar to My 600-LB Life, but Dr. Procter deals with the morbidly obese patients, instead of Dr. Now. Actually, despite some sad stories, fans really like Dr. Procter. Jennifer came with a sad story about how she packed on weight after a car accident. However, the story seems to not have a happy ending.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Brandi Glanville says she and her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's wife LeAnn Rimes are like 'sister wives' after a 'decade of fighting'

Brandi Glanville revealed she and LeAnn Rimes are like 'sister wives' after a 'decade of fighting' in a new episode of Dax Holt and Adam Glyn's Hollywood Raw podcast. While the former nemeses had a contentious relationship for years, the 48-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said they 'get along really well' and have since managed to become friends.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
People

Amelia Gray Hamlin on Her 'Chill' Fashion Collab - and 'Stealing' from Mom Lisa Rinna's Closet

After spending tons of time at home (both hers and love Scott Disick's) during lockdown, Amelia Gray Hamlin is now more than ready to ditch the sweats and dial up the fashion. "I want to be glam all the time," the model tells PEOPLE. "My overall fashion vibe right this second is chic and simple, a lot of pastels and just things that are super versatile from night-to-day."

Comments / 0

Community Policy