Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Country diary: a wagtail’s feathers conduct a riverside hunt

The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHovering only a splash above the bottom of the weir, a jiggling ball of flies catches the eye of a bird on a stick. It dashes across. One false flap might cast it down to drown into the churn, but there is really no need for my heart in my mouth.

www.theguardian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diary#Feathers#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsThe Guardian

Country diary: there’s no other bird like the swift

Other birds are great. Of course they are. From goldcrest to eagle, they all have their allure. But they’re not swifts. Swifts are magical. It’s their otherness, the impression they give of coming to us through a portal from an alien world – a world in which the air is the natural medium, the ground to be abhorred. Why walk when you can fly, and especially if you can fly like a swift?
GardeningThe Guardian

Country diary: the secrets of deadly nightshade

A translation of a 17th-century haiku by Bashō is “Fading bells – / now musky blossoms / peal in dusk”. His bells may not refer to the flowers we find in dusky shadows at the wood’s edge, but it fits them; they are musky and mysterious, ringing out an old story about magic, poison and death.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Country diary: the magical variety of moths

It’s a bright clear morning at Castle Howard when we meet artist-in-residence Sarah Gillespie with moth enthusiasts Jan Smith and Claire Burton from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust. Two big light traps have been running all night in the walled garden, and our guides waste no time sharing the contents, providing each small wondrous creature with the enlarging magic of a name.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Country diary: spotted flycatchers take over my robin box

A bird twirls in midair and snatches an insect. Pale brown wing feathers fan against the light, tail spread to brake its onwards rush as its beak deftly tweezers a drifting midge. Then it flips downwards, diving into a nest hidden on the wall behind a cascade of pink roses.
LifestyleThe Guardian

Country diary: a thriving verge thick with wild flowers

Pedalling west along Bonsall Lane, on the southern slope of Wyns Tor, I found myself glancing either side at one of the great inflection points of England. To my left, the emerald plateau of high limestone country rolling south to the Midlands. To my right, the purplish-brown smudge of moorland on the northern horizon: the start of the Pennines and gritstone country. At the next junction, I turned right, dropping into the village of Winster.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Hunting Humor: It's Her Call on a Young Couple's Turkey Hunt

This column was featured in the May edition on Game & Fish Magazine. Subscribe Now. Autumn was pretty, had long strawberry hair, and Shane couldn't believe she'd even talk to him. He was over the moon when she asked if he would take her hunting. Shane figured a turkey hunt...
AnimalsThe Eagle Times

Of a Feather: Outstanding in their pasture

I see or hear some birds near our cabin every day. The black-throated blue warbler is always in his patch of birch and maple saplings at the top of the hill. The chestnut-sided warblers haunt the hedgerows daily on both sides of the meadow. The phoebe is reliably somewhere near the barn.
MusicThe Guardian

Country diary: tuned in for the Highlands summer soundtrack

In mid-April, I noticed shifts in sound that aligned with changes in colour. Soon I was in surround sound. Thrush song began earlier each day, at times that, two months before, would have been the middle of the night. Greater spotted woodpeckers pecked and drummed, wrens scolded me from junipers. One day, just once, I heard the falling cadence of a willow warbler, gone before I quite registered what I’d heard. The next day, a couple more, then more still.
AnimalsThe Guardian

We are animals. We need to connect to the millions of non-human lives we use

Whenever I have felt troubled or lost or overwhelmed with life I have always sought nature. It has always grounded me and put me in touch with myself again. No one taught me this. It came quite naturally. Like some innate knowledge. Partly I think because I had a very free childhood. My mum had me very young, at 16, and three siblings followed by the time she was 22. My dad was only a few years older. I never saw him that much in my early years and he was gone completely by the time I was 10.
AnimalsWashington Post

In ‘Fox & I,’ a biologist finds solace in a wild animal’s friendship

The words Catherine Raven chooses to describe her first encounters with a wild fox are like something out of romance novel. “My fearfulness of the wrongness of the act soon overwhelmed the happiness it brought me,” she writes. Anthropomorphism isn’t her thing — she’s a biologist with deep knowledge of zoology. And yet she finds herself looking forward to his daily visits, reading aloud to him, seeking him out for expeditions.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Country diary 1946: black redstart finds a home in London’s blitzed ruins

It is strange that one should find in the centre of London the best chance of seeing one of Britain’s most uncommon birds. Yet it was only a day or two ago, when I was within two minutes’ walk of the Fleet Street office of the Manchester Guardian, that I got a better view than I have ever had of the black redstart. It was the song, a short, loud, and clear scribble of sound, that first arrested my attention as I was passing one of those dusty, desolate “blitzed” areas where one may look down into what were once dark cellars beneath high buildings. The song came from a lofty, ruined fragment of wall, and it was not long before movement of the bird betrayed its presence in what had once been a third-floor fireplace.
AnimalsThe Independent

Australian divers urged to eat fast-spreading sea urchins

Recreational divers in Australia are being urged by scientists to collect and eat sea urchins, whose population has soared in recent decades. Coastal ecosystems are under attack by the native creatures, which destroy biodiversity-sustaining kelp. Marine ecologist Dr Paul Carnell is seen collecting sea urchins at Melbourne’s Port Phillip Bay...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Reintroduction of Tasmanian devils to Australian island wipes out entire population of little penguins

Tasmanian devils shipped to a small Australian island have had a “catastrophic” impact on birdlife there, experts said.The carnivorous mammals, which are endangered, were put on Maria Island, in 2012 in an effort to boost their numbers.But their arrival has wreaked havoc among the bird population and wiped out little penguins, according to BirdLife Tasmania.The little penguin population was around 3,000 breeding pairs in 2012 but has now disappeared, the organisation said.Dr Eric Woehler, the convenor of BirdLife Tasmania, said the loss of birdlife was unsurprising but nevertheless a “major blow”.“Every time humans have deliberately or accidentally introduced mammals...
AnimalsAthens Daily Review

OUTDOORS: Resurrecting a Feathered Fixture

Modern hunters may not realize it, but there was a time when the bobwhite quail was a feathered fixture in eastern Texas. Quail numbers were particularly good in rural areas of the Pineywoods, where row-cropping was once a way of life for people like Tim Boatman, a Nacogdoches native whose family pretty much lived off the land in the 1950s and 60s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy