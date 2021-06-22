Tom Brady's Boston Training Center Looks to Improve Athletes' Lives

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Tom Brady's TB12 Center in Boston, Massachusetts has exploded. It is a mecca for athletes who want to train to be their absolute best. But, what most people don't know is that Tom Brady's methods can be applied globally. Here's how:

A half year ago, we shoved pepperoni pizza, sour gummy worms, and Pringles down our gullets as we watched the Super Bowl from the sofa.

“He’s so freaking pretty,” I complained between bites, “How is he older than me and, like, still a superhero?”

“Because he is the strictest person in the world about how he treats his body,” said my husband, “Also, he is bangin’ Gisele. That doesn’t stink.”

I peered at the folded piece of pizza in my hands as the grease oozed onto my paper plate. Oh. Yeah . . . that.

After I finished watching my beloved Kansas City Chiefs go down in a blaze of penalties, I went down a Tom Brady rabbit hole to find out exactly what he did and how he maintained that annoyingly beautiful bod. It turns out, Mr. Brady is pretty disciplined (ugh — of course he is) and he’s pretty vocal about telling others how to take care of their bodies as well. And it all stems back to his training center in Boston.

The more I read about his habits and the things he believes when it comes to corporeal longevity the more I reluctantly kind of . . . almost . . . like the guy. At least, after reading and watching over twenty interviews in Boston with Tom Brady, I respect his methods for keeping his meat sack in pretty fantastic shape. Here are the three things I learned from the man who people are now proclaiming the G.O.A.T — the “greatest of all time.”

Your body is your greatest asset

In an interview in Boston detailed in Business Insider, Tom Brady says, “Your body is your asset, and if you are hurting all the time, football is no fun.” Brady’s advice on fitness and nutrition are detailed in his book, The TB-12 Method. Amongst many other things, Brady eats all organic whole foods, doesn’t ingest foods that can cause inflammation, nixes white sugar and white flour, and drinks a LOT of water. In short, he eats like all folks in Boston all know they should but really don’t.

The simple act of being aware of what you’re consuming is obviously the first step and seems to be exactly the basis of Brady’s brilliant physique. And one of the main tenets of his Boston training facility. While I can’t undo the pizza/gummy candy/potato chip debacle of yesterday, I can definitely be more mindful of what I put in my gullet in the future. Mostly because what I consume doesn’t just affect my physique.

As a writer and a choreographer, it’s easy to think of my brain as my greatest asset — not my body. I am reminded, though, that our brains are a part of our bodies. This becomes evident when I lose brainpower after I forget to eat, I get headaches when I forget to drink water, and I realize I suck at writing when I haven’t slept. To put it in terms my two-year-old could understand, your brain bone is connected to the rest-of-your-body bone.

Tom Brady realizes this fact and acts accordingly at his Boston training facilty. Yes, he needs to be fit to stand in the pocket (like, just stand — not run, people) and throw footballs. But he also realizes that when he treats his body well, his mind works better as well. Speaking of Brady’s brainpower . . .

Your mental fitness is as important as physical fitness

In an interview with Maria Shriver, Tom Brady states “I believe just as strongly in the importance of mental fitness as I do about physical fitness.” Brady does cognitive exercises daily in his Boston training facility to keep his brain sharp for games where he needs to make decisions in a matter of milliseconds. In short, he does the equivalent of physical and mental calisthenics.

Brady recommends brain training in Boston, on his website, and in his book, but there are many ways to “work out” your brain. Healthline recommends 13 different exercises that can raise your mental acuity. These include doing puzzles, learning a new skill, listening to music, or even taking a new route to get to a familiar place.

The website affiliated with Tom Brady’s book and workout regimen says that you should “exercise your memory, attention, brain speed, people skills, intelligence and navigation instead of your abs, delts, and quads. Just as our bodies require care and exercise over the course of life, so do our brains — especially as we age.” Now, I am all about a brain game. Doing things that spike my cognitive awareness always leaves me feeling sharper and clearer.

Engaging in purposeful brain “workouts” including generating ideas, creating new hobbies, and participating in stimulating conversation can all boost your brainpower. And they can help you make wiser and quicker decisions . . . whether you’re throwing a football in Boston, in the Super Bowl, or sending an email to a coworker.

“Every quarterback can throw a ball; every running back can run; every receiver is fast; but that mental toughness that you talk about translates into competitiveness.” — Tom Brady

Your ability to live in the present can impact your future

Tom Brady is adamant about making the most of being present in the moment rather than reliving past experiences and worrying about the future. One of his most quoted statements is, “I don’t care about three years ago… I don’t care about two years ago. I don’t care about last year. The only things I care about is this week.” Staying grounded in Boston in the present, for Brady, helps create a positive future.

Mindfulness is one of the hot topics of the day, so it makes sense that the hottest athlete and G.O.A.T. would practice it. There is, however, real scientific evidence behind the benefits of honoring the present moment. According to Maura Hofman’s article on MedicineNet, “In addition to improving your focus, the practice can bring stress and insomnia relief, and pain reduction.” Maybe that’s why football players can get pummeled repeatedly.

It’s easy to fall prey to Boston interviewers’ speculations about the future, but in all of my research, Brady didn’t ever take the bait. He has largely been adamant about placing his focus on what he can control at the moment and not worrying about the past or the future . . . which has, in turn, worked out well to boost a pretty fantastic career.

Yes, he looks like a Boston Ken doll, he’s annoyingly successful, and he seems like he possesses an inhuman capability for self-control. If you know me, you probably know that before researching this article, I wasn’t a Brady fan. However, I believe that we can learn just as much from the folks we don’t like as the folks we admire. And, in spite of myself, the more I learned about Tom Brady and his routines and methods he employs at his Boston training facility, the more respect and admiration I have for him.

After spending hours down the Brady Boston research rabbit hole . . . in spite of myself, I’m inspired. I won’t completely give up all white flour and nightshades, or spend hours working on my mental acuity, and I definitely won’t always be completely present at the moment, but just for today, I’m inspired by Tom Brady to be a little bit healthier — inside and out.

