Missouri Governor Mike Parson to host or attend events this week

MISSOURI — Governor Parson has planned to host or make an appearance at several events this week. According to a release from the Governor’s Office, “he and First Lady Parson will host a group of state team members from the Office of Administration – Budget and Planning at the Governor’s Mansion for breakfast” Tuesday morning, June 22. Members of the Missouri Department of Corrections will meet with the Governor as he thanks them for their labor during the pandemic. Parson will also sign four bills into law Tuesday – SB 6, SB 176, HB 273 and HB 476.