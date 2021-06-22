iPhone 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Design Differences, Display, Graphics and Camera Upgrades
With a revealing leak on the Samsung Galaxy S22 recently, pundits and fans can't help but compare it with the forthcoming Apple iPhone 13. The latest Galaxy S22 leak focused on the upcoming display sizes the Samsung flagship smartphone would reportedly offer. Based on information from MauriQHD, Slash Gear reported that the three display sizes of the S22 will be at 6.06 inches, 6.55 inches, and 6.81 inches--with the first two (presumably the S22 and S22 Plus) being smaller than their predecessors and the S22 Ultra tipped to be just one-tenths of an inch bigger than the largest S21 model.www.itechpost.com