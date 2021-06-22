Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Here’s What We Know About His Upcoming Film Beast
Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday is today and his fans are going crazy celebrating it. Their anticipation had peaked yesterday itself when his first look from his upcoming film Beast was released. The actor was seen holding a shotgun getting ready to attack. While his fans cheered for it, others were discussing what exactly the actor is playing in the film. Is he a hitmen or a cop? Well, that’s something which is still unknown but we do know a few things about beast that we can share with you. Beast: Twitter User Points Out ‘Gaffe’ Involving Thalapathy Vijay’s Scoped Shotgun; Fans Share Pics That Prove Otherwise.wmleader.com