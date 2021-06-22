Lawsuit: Inmates suffered in van with no air-conditioning

After being stuck in the back of a hot transport van without air-conditioning in the blistering New Mexico summer, Lawrence Lamb said he thought he was going to die. He, along with several other inmates, banged on the back of the van to try to get the correctional officer’s attention to no avail. Another inmate vomited and passed out beside him from the heat, and Lamb, 61, grew so dehydrated, he stopped sweating, according to a recently filed lawsuit.