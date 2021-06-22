Monday's area roundup: Ipswich, Danvers girls get playoff wins; Falcon, Masco baseball advance

Ipswich 15, Triton 2: The Tigers rolled in their Division 2 North opener, getting five goals and five assists from Cayla Greenleaf to lead the way. Skyler Moseley, Kayden Flather and Sarah Lombard added two goals apiece, Estelle Gromko, Bree Ring and Julia Moseley each had a goal and an assist, and Halle Greenleaf had a goal and two assists. Riley Daly added six caused turnovers and two assists while goalie Ashton Flather made eight saves behind a strong defense led by Ring, Sam Orroth, Lexi Wright, Ava Horsman and Morgan Sexton. Ipswich moves on to face No. 5 Tyngsborough in the sectional quarterfinals on Wednesday at 4:30.