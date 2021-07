Duluth tried to take the electric ending of last night’s game and push that toward Sunday in the series cap between the Huskies and Bismarck Larks. Duluth and Bismarck have had a season series that has already seen two walk-offs and a game that gave Duluth their first win against a team from the Great Plains West Division after losing their first eight. The Larks improved their record against the Huskies with Sunday’s win by a score of 10-6.