Is reading the horoscope so bad, and is it part of the occult?

It was around this time, last summer, when everyone you know started to really spin out. In the midst of a global crisis, and in a void of immediate attention, the ego deaths went down hard, as many of us tried and failed to reinvent ourselves. Should I go to grad school? Should I dye my hair platinum? Should I work at a social media firm in Paris? With Mars, Venus, and the sun entering the golden halls of Leo this July, you’ll consider what you’re putting out into the world, how you are seen and received, and what makes you unique. Reinvention is once again on the menu, but only you can confront whether the “new you” is part of something bigger, or just another pig for the flophouse.