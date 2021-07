By Coach Heather StruveSouth O’Brien played an error free game in the field against HMS in the Wolverine Tourney consolation game and came away with an 8-0 win! Kenna Bauer got the win on the mound as she scattered four hits, walked two and fanned six. The Wolverines scored a run in the second when Annika Jenness was hit by a pitch, went all the way to third on a Kaylee Jacobs bunt and scored on an HMS error.The score would remain 1-0 through 5-½ innings of play. In the bottom of the sixth the . . .