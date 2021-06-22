Cancel
Relationship Advice

Girlfriend Checked Ex's Social Media While In Relationship

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend revealed to me that she has just recently stopped checking her ex-boyfriend's social media pages. She and I have been dating for a few months now, so needless to say, I'm very hurt. She told me that she wasn't sure why she was checking his pages in the first place, but when her feelings for me intensified, she stopped feeling the need to check. I honestly wish that she'd never told me that. Now I kind of just feel like she might still have feelings for her ex-boyfriend. What am I supposed to do with this information? I feel like I might need a break now, but I'm not sure if it's that serious. What should I do? -- Confused Boyfriend.

