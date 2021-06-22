Letter to the Editor: Thanks to community for help with Summer Iowa Games whitewater events
The Iowa Games slalom races were hosted by Charles City at the Whitewater Park on Saturday, June 19th. The low water didn’t stop the paddling community from having fun. More importantly, a HUGE thanks to all of the Charles City volunteers who worked as the registration crew, gate judges, timers, score sheet runners and results consolidation. Without your hard work and efforts, the Iowa Games event would not have been successful.charlescitypress.com