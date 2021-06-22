All Rights Adds 'The Thing Behind the Door' to Cannes Market Slate

"He couldn't forgive the slightest error or failure." Carlotta Films has released the first official trailer for a documentary film titled Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist, a profile of the acclaimed Japanese filmmaker and artist and manga creator Satoshi Kon. This doc is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this month premiering in the Cannes Classics retrospective section, partially because it's by a French filmmaker named Pascal-Alex Vincent who has a deep love and appreciation for Japanese culture. Satoshi Kon passed away suddenly in 2010 at the rather young age of 46. He is best known for his acclaimed anime films: Perfect Blue (1997), Millennium Actress (2001), Tokyo Godfathers (2003), and Paprika (2006). This documentary is a "fascinating tribute to the man who changed the face of animated cinema, with exclusive interviews [with] Mamoru Hosoda, Darren Aronofsky, Jérémy Clapin, and Mamoru Oshii." This looks like it's going to be an excellent look at his life, examining his flaws and his genius. The trailer does include English subs.