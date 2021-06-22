Cancel
All Rights Adds 'The Thing Behind the Door' to Cannes Market Slate

By Patrick Frater
seattlepi.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong- and Paris-based All Rights Entertainment has added “The Thing Behind the Door” to its pre-Cannes and Cannes Market slate of films. The picture is a female-led French horror which is currently shooting and is to be delivered by the fourth quarter of this year. All Rights pitches the...

www.seattlepi.com
