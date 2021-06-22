All Rights Adds 'The Thing Behind the Door' to Cannes Market Slate

Next month’s Cannes Film Festival (running 6-17 July) is lining up to be quite the cineaste and show-business bonanza, but Berlin-based sales outfit Films Boutique will be hoping for comparable activity in the market. Headed by Jean-Christophe Simon and Gabor Greiner, the company has just finished last week’s Pre-Cannes Screenings taking place within the Marché du Film, and will continue working as the festival and market begin their physical editions next week. All five of their Cannes titles, all of which will unspool in the official selection, are productions from countries not widely represented in the whole line-up, but which fit in very well with the company’s focus on innovation and on cinema as art.