Over the last three years, the conversation around the top ACC running back started with Clemson’s Travis Etienne, and rightfully so. He just wrapped up one of the most productive careers in college football history, rushing 468 times for 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns with 102 receptions for 1,155 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He’s now the ACC’s all-time leading rusher, a record previously held by Ted Brown of NC State that stood since 1978. Etienne is only the sixth ever player in FBS history to rush for 70 career touchdowns and is seventh all-time in FBS scoring history.