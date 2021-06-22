Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUMBOLDT COUNTY UNTIL 1015 PM PDT At 934 PM PDT, remote weather sensor reported a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Winnemucca, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, or greater, will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Winnemucca and Winnemucca Airport. This storm will continue to produce strong, sudden gusts.alerts.weather.gov