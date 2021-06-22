Chip off the old block

The 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic (RMC) provided another exciting week of action late into Sunday, as three players entered a five-round playoff that resulted in Cam Davis defeating Troy Merritt on Hole 15. Joaquin Niemann was the third golfer that finished the tournament -18 and briefly joined Davis and Merritt before bogeying the first playoff round on Hole 18. Davis, a 26-year old Australian golfer, took a month off to prepare for the RMC and it clearly paid off as he bounced back from missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament. He also scored at least -4 under par in each round at the Detroit Golf Club.