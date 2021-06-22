Cancel
NHL

Stamkos, Vasilevskiy pace Lightning's 8-0 rout of Islanders

semoball.com
 16 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- There was no panic in the Tampa Bay Lightning -- just another determined performance against the New York Islanders. Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the defending Stanley Cup champions rout the Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of their semifinal playoff series on Monday night.

