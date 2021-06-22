Riddle Talks Randy Orton Being In “One Of His Moods” On WWE RAW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor Ryan Sullivan from the PWTorch Dailycast show “Podcast of Honor” joins Frank and makes his debut on WWE Then and Now. They discuss the entire card of Capitol Punishment from 2011. The event featured CM Punk vs. Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton vs. Christian for the World Heavyweight Championship, John Cena vs. R-Truth for the WWE Championship, and more. In addition, they discuss the similarities in booking from 2011 to now, frustrations over distraction finishes and storytelling, Ryan’s feelings on CM Punk, Alberto Del Rio, and more. Finally, they go over today’s happenings including Kofi Kingston challenging for the WWE Championship, the recent Hell in a Cell PPV, “fresh faces” in the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV, Riddle, and thoughts on the feud between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.