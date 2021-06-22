Cancel
Chadwick Boseman's brother Kevin Boseman returns to the dance stage to honor his 'hero' brother at the Dance Against Cancer Outside benefit

Chadwick Boseman was honored by his brother Kevin Boseman with a special routine at the Dance Against Cancer Outside benefit.

Kevin Boseman makes his return to the dance stage for the first time in seven years for the benefit, which was held Monday night at Damrosch Park in New York City.

Boseman was joined by Clifton Brown, Erin Fogarty and the Harlem Alumni Ensemble for his piece A Tribute to Our Heroes, with the dancer opening up about his 'hero' brother in an interview with PopSugar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxoNo_0abXfxof00
Honored: Chadwick Boseman was honored by his brother Kevin Boseman with a special routine at the Dance Against Cancer Outside benefit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zU1ZQ_0abXfxof00
Stage return: Kevin Boseman makes his return to the dance stage for the first time in seven years for the benefit, which was held Monday night at Damrosch Park in New York City

'I feel very honored that Dance Against Cancer and Earl Mosley wanted to feature me as a dancer with a long career who is also a cancer survivor,' Boseman said.

'There is absolutely nothing like witnessing artists bare their souls in front of me,' Boseman added.

He continued that it's been, 'more than a year since most people have been able to see live dance or any live performance, and this evening is packed with artists of the highest calibre and our piece is full of heart and energy, so I know people will be dancing in their seats and leave inspired and hopeful.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxRpD_0abXfxof00
Honored: 'I feel very honored that Dance Against Cancer and Earl Mosley wanted to feature me as a dancer with a long career who is also a cancer survivor,' Boseman said

The 48-year-old has worked professionally as a dancer for more than 20 years, before taking a break, initially to deal with 'burnout' before he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

'I had other medical issues and mental health issues before the cancer diagnosis in 2018. I made a return of sorts in 2019 with my first professional choreography credits, but honestly, I've been quietly plotting how to get back on stage since I left,' Kevin added.

He added that the dance, his first return to the stage in seven years, was dedicated to his brother, which he saw as a hero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iSjyE_0abXfxof00
Cancer: The 48-year-old has worked professionally as a dancer for more than 20 years, before taking a break, initially to deal with 'burnout' before he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018

'After I signed on to do this piece, I received a beautiful email that brought me to tears from Erin Fogarty, one of the DAC cofounders, asking if we could dedicate the piece I'm dancing to my brother,' Kevin continued.

'I know many people saw him as a hero. I certainly did, but not because of his work as an actor or his battle with cancer. Although anyone fighting cancer is a hero,' Kevin said.

He added that his younger brother was a hero to him because he was, 'courageously fearful.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00x3xw_0abXfxof00
Hero: 'I know many people saw him as a hero. I certainly did, but not because of his work as an actor or his battle with cancer. Although anyone fighting cancer is a hero,' Kevin said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369MgB_0abXfxof00
Fearful: He added that his younger brother was a hero to him because he was, 'courageously fearful'

'I can't recall a time when he didn't stand up to his fears and proclaim victory over them,' Kevin added.

Kevin celebrated two years of being in remission from his cancer in October 2020, with the benefit raising money for the American Cancer Society.

'Cancer is ferocious but early detection and early treatment can save your life, so don't ignore any significant changes in your health and absolutely stay on top of those regular checkups and screenings,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2Dj6_0abXfxof00
Victory: 'I can't recall a time when he didn't stand up to his fears and proclaim victory over them,' Kevin added
Before passing away, actor Chadwick Boseman recorded his last participation in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe as Black Panther. Since it debuted in Captain America: Civil War (2016), the actor Chadwick Boseman impacted how T’Challa / Black PantherIn addition, his solo film is one of the most successful of Marvel Studios. Therefore, his death last August leaves a very difficult gap to fill. That is why in the sequel they must replace him with another character, but at least, he recorded his participation in the series What If…? from Disney Plus.