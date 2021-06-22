Meet the glamorous blonde looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife: Lucy reveals her friends signed her up as a joke - but she's now ready to meet sheep farmer Andrew

Blonde beauty Lucy Holland is one of the contestants vying for the heart of sheep farmer Andrew Guthrie on the upcoming season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Lucy told The West Australian she didn't actually sign up for the Channel Seven dating show herself, but her friends did it as a 'joke' on her behalf.

'I actually didn't apply, I sort of got dobbed in for it,' she said.

Meet the glamorous blonde looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife: Lucy (pictured) reveals her friends signed her up as a joke - but she's now ready to meet sheep farmer Andrew

Lucy explained her friend signed her up to be a farmer rather than as a contestant, but then producers actually came calling.

'It was sort of a funny joke, and I wasn't going to follow through with it, and then in the email they were like, "We are really keen for you to sign up anyway,"' she said.

Lucy hails from Geraldton in Western Australia and has been single for three years.

Will they find love? She will be matched with sheep farmer Andrew Guthrie, 30, who hails from Delegate, which is on the border of NSW and Victoria

She will be matched with sheep farmer Andrew Guthrie, 30, who hails from Delegate, which is on the border of NSW and Victoria.

According to his Farmer Wants a Wife profile, Andrew is looking for a woman who is 'easy-going, loyal and independent'.

He added that in five years, he hopes to be married or engaged with children.

What he's looking for: According to his Farmer Wants a Wife profile, Andrew is looking for a woman who is 'easy-going, loyal and independent'

'Love isn't something that can be forced between two people. It's something that starts small and grows in time for the right reasons,' Andrew added.

Last month, The Daily Telegraph reported Andrew had 'fallen head over heels' with one of the contestants he was matched with on the show.

The new farmers who are appearing on this season are Andrew, Matt Trewin, Will Dwyer, Sam Messina and Rob Campbell.

The new season of the show is set to premiere on Sunday, July 4 on Channel Seven.