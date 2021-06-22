Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA playoffs 2021: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for Eastern, Western Conference finals

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich teams will reach the 2021 NBA Finals? We will soon find out as the NBA playoffs move to the conference finals. On the Eastern Conference side of the playoff bracket, the Bucks and Hawks each survived hard-fought, seven-game battles in the second round. Milwaukee managed to beat an injury-plagued Brooklyn team, and Atlanta pulled off a surprising upset of Philadelphia, which entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the East.

www.sportingnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Western Conference#Nba On Tnt#Nba Finals#The Bucks And Hawks#Eastern Conference#Espn#Hawks 111 Game 4 Hawks#Nuggets 105 Game 2 Suns#Nuggets 102 Game 4 Suns#Wizards 118 Game#Wizards 95 Game#Celtics 93 Game#Hawks 92 Game 3 Hawks#Knicks 94 Game 4 Hawks#Knicks 96 Game 5 Hawks#Lakers 90 Game 2 Lakers#Suns 95 Game 4 Suns#Lakers 92#Lakers 85 Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBASporting News

Ja Morant's record-breaking debut playoffs has left him hungry for more

The 2021 NBA Playoffs has seen plenty of fresh faces usher in a new era, with the league witnessing the next generation of stars put their mark on the biggest stage. Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was one of the stories of the first round, with his electric, record-breaking play making the Grizzlies must-see TV in their battle against the Utah Jazz, stealing Game 1 on the road, before the regular season's No.1 team bounced back to win in five.
NBASkySports

NBA Finals: The Milwaukee Bucks have a Brook Lopez problem

Brook Lopez couldn't defend either Chris Paul or Devin Booker in Milwaukee's Game 1 loss to Phoenix, leaving the Bucks with a tough dilemma heading into Game 2. Going into Game 1 of the NBA Finals, all eyes were on Giannis Antetokounmpo's health. The hyperextended knee he suffered in the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAblackchronicle.com

Trae Young injury update: Hawks star out for Game 5 of Eastern Conference finals with bone bruise

Trae Young will sit out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday as he continues to recover from a bone bruise suffered in Game 3, Nate McMillan announced prior to Game 5. The injury came when he accidentally stepped on the foot of an official. He was a game-time decision for Game 4 but was ultimately held out of that game as well. Clint Capela is still questionable as he is dealing with right eye inflammation after taking an elbow to the face from Bucks rookie Sam Merrill in Game 4.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Clippers credit team 'resilience' for fightback after recording first-ever Conference Finals win

In the 2021 playoffs, the LA Clippers have made a habit of winning Game 3s after being 0-2 in each of the first two rounds. They did it in the first round against the Dallas Mavericks, and then again in the Conference Semifinals against the top-seeded Utah Jazz. So, it should come as no surprise that they did it yet again versus the Phoenix Suns in the Conference Finals.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Open Thread

Washington Wizards, NBA Finals, 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs, Milwaukee Bucks, 2011 Stanley Cup playoffs, Atlanta Hawks, National Basketball Association, NBA Most Valuable Player Award. Game 1 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals starts tonight as the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks host the No. 5 seed Atlanta Hawks. Both teams...
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Trae Young scores 48, lifts Hawks to a game 1 Eastern Conference Finals victory over the Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks traveled to Milwaukee and handled their business in game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They earned a 116-113 victory over the Bucks. They have officially for now stolen home court from the Bucks. This young Atlanta Hawks team feels that they can beat anybody. With each series victory during this Playoff run their confidence has grown.
NBAAntelope Valley Press

NBA playoff results | Friday

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Atlanta Hawks 125-91 on Friday night to even the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece. The Bucks never trailed, scored 20 straight points late in the second quarter and led by...
NBASun-Journal

NBA roundup: Bucks crush Hawks, tie Eastern Conference finals

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Atlanta Hawks 125-91 on Friday night to even the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece. The Bucks never trailed, scored 20 straight points late in the second quarter and led by...
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch Clippers vs. Suns, Game 3: Live stream, start time, TV channel for Western Conference Finals

If this were a chess match, the Suns were already leading the Clippers with both teams missing their queen as neither Chris Paul nor Kawhi Leonard have been on the board yet. But with a two-game lead, the Suns will add their veteran point guard back to the mix as Paul has come out of COVID-19 protocols. The Clippers will still be missing Leonard, who has a knee injury as they try to avoid getting down 3-0 in the series.
NBANBA

Game 1 Postgame Quotes - NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Hawks vs. Bucks

Following the Bucks 116-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference Finals Game 1, the Bucks spoke with members of the media. Q: You're trying to go quick, 29 seconds, get that baseline drive and you find Pat. I know you're probably okay with execution there but obviously doesn't go your way. How do you keep Pat up and keep him confident going forward?
NBAPosted by
NESN

Hawks Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Online, On TV

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Have the tides completely turned in the Eastern Conference finals?. The Hawks appeared to be dead in the water heading into Game 4 without Trae Young, but a resilient performance and an injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo resulted in Atlanta evening the best-of-seven series at two games apiece.
NBAABC30 Fresno

NBA playoffs 2021: Which superstar was the MVP of the conference finals?

The conference finals have come to an end, as the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in the NBA Finals. For the Suns, Chris Paul's virtuoso 41-point performance in Game 6 sealed the fate of a short-handed LA Clippers squad that fought valiantly in defeat. Paul, who will make his first Finals appearance in his 16-year NBA career, shot an impressive 16-of-24 from the field and posted 8 assists and 4 rebounds in the win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy