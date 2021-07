Mohammed Nuru, Harlan Kelly, and Tom Hui are still pulling pensions as high as $21,000 a month, despite leaving their jobs in disgrace amidst federal corruption probes. One of the funnest aspects of covering the ever-unfolding City Hall public corruption scandal is that the alleged bribe-taking former Public Works director Mohammed Nuru still has his @MrClean Twitter account totally public, so whenever he resurfaces in the news, there’s always an incriminating photo showing him enjoying the spoils of his alleged corruption. In the image above, we see him alongside fraud indictee and ousted SF PUC chief Harlan Kelly showing off their expensive possessions. Not pictured is former Department of Building Inspection head, who is also accused of raking in “improper gifts.”